Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in August and September by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report.

All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





August 21

➤ Sunset Slush—Base of Operation, 726 Southwell Lane, Brooklet

▲ Score: 100 (New)

Inspector: Aaron Jump.





August 22

➤ Georgia Southern University Child Development Center, 789 Forest Drive

▲ Score: 99

Observed personal items stored on the prep counter. Store personal items in designated areas. Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.





August 26

➤ Brewed Awakenings (Mobile), 8741 Highway 301 South Unit C

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Newk's, 23900 Highway 80 East

▲ Score: 99 (New)

Observed the grab-and-go cooler in the lobby with an ambient temperature above 41 degrees F. Unit was not holding any foods. Do not use unit until its cold-holding at or below 41 degrees F. Inspector: Konadu.





August 27

➤ Taco Bell #9923, 729 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 84

Observed soda nozzles with organic matter buildup. Advised person in charge to clean and sanitize daily. Observed tomatoes cold-holding at 54 degrees F. Corrected on-site; discarded. Observed debris, foods and grease on equipment. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Observed mold on equipment and air vents on ceiling. Observed heavy grease and food buildup on floors, walls and ceiling. Facility must clean and sanitize the floor, walls and ceilings that have mold. Facility must correct within seven days. Will follow up. Inspector: Konadu.





August 28

➤ Eggs Up Grill, 137 Tormenta Way

▲ Score: 90

Observed sausage improperly cold-holding in a reach-in drawer at 47 degrees F. Advised person in charge to discard all temperature-controlled foods not held at the appropriate temperature. Observed sausage improperly hot-holding in a warmer cabinet. Advised person in charge to discard. Observed food handlers using gloves improperly. Gloves should not be used to touch on equipment then used to plate ready-to-eat foods. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Chicken Salad Chick, 715 Northside Drive East Suite 2

▲ Score: 96

Observed a trash can stored in front of the hand-washing sink. Corrected on-site; person in charge instructed staff to remove. Inspector: Konadu.





September 4

➤ Burger King @ TA, 2930 Highway 301 South, Register

▲ Score: 87

Observed utensils stored inObserved chicken hot-holding below 135 degrees F at a warming station. Corrected on-site; chicken discarded. Do not use unit until it's repaired. Observed debris and grease buildup on equipment. Observed debris and grease buildup on floor by cool area. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ GATA Nutrition, 609 Brannen Street Suite 7

▲ Score: 99

Observed raw wood in back room under prep counter. Seal wood so that it is easily cleanable. Inspector: Konadu.





September 5

➤ Bulloch Academy, 873 Westside Road

▲ Score: 95

Observed buildup on can opener blade. Corrected on-site; person in charge instructed staff to clean. Observed single-service items stored without protection from contamination. Inspector:Konadu.





➤ Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 606 Fair Road

▲ Score: 96

Observed organic matter on ice machine baffle. Corrected on-site; person in charge instructed staff to clean. Inspector: Konadu.