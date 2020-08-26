Bulloch adds two COVID deaths, total now 21

Two more Bulloch County residents died Monday due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, bringing the total number of local fatal cases to 21. The most recent victims to succumb to the virus were an 83-year -old woman with unknown underlying conditions and a 71-year-old female with no known comorbidities.

There were 14 new cases reported Tuesday, with East Georgia Regional Medical Center staff caring for 21 patients Tuesday, five of whom were on ventilators, according to reports from Ted Wynn, Bulloch County’s public safety and Emergency Management Agency director.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Bulloch County has reported 1,525 confirmed cases, with 109 hospitalizations. Bulloch County EMS has transported a total of 94 people with probable COVID-19 and 90 with confirmed cases, he said.

Bulloch County Schools reported no new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. So far, nine positive coronavirus cases have been reported among Bulloch public schools, students and staff, with 127 individuals quarantined.

At Georgia Southern University’s Statesboro campus, there were 60 people with confirmed cases last week (Aug. 17-23). GSU cases are reported weekly, not daily, through the CARES Center, he said.

Anyone who wishes to be tested for free for the virus may schedule an appointment online at

https://www.sehdph.org/covid-19/ or call (855) 473-4374. The COVID testing site (Specimen Point of Collection) is located at 1 West Altman Street in Statesboro.



