Boys & Girls Club honors its afterschool professionals

The Boys & Girls Club of Bulloch County is celebrating Afterschool Professionals Appreciation Week this week through Friday.

Along with the National AfterSchool Association, the Club is recognizing, appreciating and advocating for those who work with young people during out-of-school hours.

“We believe afterschool professionals make a profound difference in the lives of young people, right here in our community” said Mike Jones, CEO for the Boys and Girls Club. “We encourage everyone to join us this week in thanking the afterschool professionals in their lives.”

An estimated 10.2 million children participate in afterschool programs each year.

The week is marked by celebrations and public relations efforts encouraging appreciation and support for all the afterschool professionals who make a profound difference in the lives of young people.

Currently in the US, an estimated 850,000 individuals are practicing members of the afterschool profession.