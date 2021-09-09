Boro native serves with elite Navy squadron

SAN DIEGO – Petty Officer 3rd Class Mario Scott is a Statesboro native and serves in the U.S. Navy in San Diego.

“I wanted a secure stable job, so I decided to join the Navy,” Scott said.

Scott joined the Navy three and a half years ago. Today, Scott serves with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron SIX (HSC 6) in San Diego, working with one of the Navy’s most advanced helicopters, the MH-60S Knighthawk.

Growing up in Statesboro, Scott attended Statesboro High and graduated in 2018. Today, he said he uses the same skills and values learned in Statesboro to succeed in the military.

“I learned to treat everyone with respect,” Scott said. “If you do that, at the very least, everything will go easier for you.”

Scott said that learned lesson has helped him while serving in the Navy.

Navy pilots and aircrew at HSC 6 constantly train to ensure they are prepared for peacetime and warfighting missions.

The mission set of the MH-60S includes anti-surface warfare, search and rescue, vertical replenishment, logistics support, personnel transport, humanitarian disaster relief, medical evacuation, support to Naval Special Warfare and organic airborne mine countermeasures. MH-60S helicopters are also equipped with the ability to conduct replenishments at sea, search and rescue missions and enable other operations for the carrier strike group.

“For over 60 years, HSC 6 has provided all-weather rotary wing operations to America’s Navy," said Cmdr. Charles A. Chmielak, HSC 6’s commanding officer. "Whether it’s recovering the astronauts of Apollo 14 after they returned to Earth, or deploying around the world to preserve free and open sea lanes, our highly trained sailors have always answered the call, wherever and whenever the nation needs them.”

In the Navy, Scott sees himself as part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus, rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“Without the Navy there wouldn't be any way to protect our waterways,” Scott said. “We’re one of the first lines of defense our country has.”

Scott and the sailors he serves with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“My proudest naval accomplishment is successfully completing my deployment,” he said.

As Scott and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the Navy.

“I get to protect my family back home,” Scott said. “That gives me a sense of pride knowing that I'm supporting their freedoms.”