Bethany dedicates ‘The Cottages’ Sunday
From staff reports
Statesboro Herald
Updated: Jan. 29, 2020, 7 p.m.

The Lodge at Bethany will hold a 2 p.m. dedication and open house Sunday for its eight new independent living cottages. Tours will follow the brief ceremony.

A ninth cottage serves as office for The Cottages at Bethany and will continue to be a showable model cottage when the eight rentable cottages are occupied. Already six of the eight have been occupied, said Becky Livingston, CEO of The Lodge at Bethany.

The single-story cottages feature open floor plans, each with a fully-equipped kitchen and laundry room with stainless steel appliances, a 320-square-foot enclosed garage, a coffered ceiling in the living area, large windows and a medical alert system and camera monitoring system for resident security.

Cottage residents also get preferential admission to the healthcare services of the Lodge at Bethany, an assisted-living community, when the need arises.

