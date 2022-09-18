Benefit concert series begins Sept. 25 at Trinity Episcopal Church

Trinity Episcopal Church is reviving its benefit concert series for the 2022-23 season. Local artists donate their time and talent, and audience members give generously to a specified not-for-profit operating in Bulloch and/or surrounding counties.

The first concert of this season will feature acclaimed pianist David Murray, who will perform music from his new CD on Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary of Trinity Episcopal Church, located at Veterans Memorial Highway and Country Club Road in Statesboro.

Murray serves on the faculty of Georgia Southern University, and is the recipient of a regional Emmy Award for a 2013 webcast collaboration with the Georgia Southern University Orchestra.

The beneficiary of the event will be Rebecca’s Café, a food insecurity nonprofit organization providing lunch every Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church. For more information about Rebecca’s Café, contact Ann Henderson at 912-536-6583.

There is no charge for the concert, but a $10 donation is suggested.



