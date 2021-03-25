Beauty and the Beast at Statesboro High this week

Lumiere, portrayed by Dearing James, left, and the other inhabitants of the Beast's cursed castle invite Belle (Paige Jones) to "Be Our Guest" during Statesboro High's production of "Beauty and the Beast." Director Eddie Frazier continues his tradition of dual casts in this adaptation of the Disney classic, with Cast A featured on Thursday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Cast B on Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at gofan.co. (Statesboro Herald photo/Scott Bryant)