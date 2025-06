In its third week of 2025 summer camps, the Averitt Center for the Arts welcomed children into the world of LEGO.

The camp is designed to let campers' imaginations run wild and to use Legos for fun and learning activities.

Fred Blitch, 5, right, finds the perfect spot for his vehicle in a LEGO city while Uriah Quattlebaum, 7, far left, Flynn Nessmith, 4, and Theodore Busbee, 6, center, collaborate during LEGO Camp. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Mason Brown, 7, and instructor Michelle NeSmith bring their LEGO ideas to paper. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff