ArtsFest 2024: Sweetheart Circle to host annual event on April 20

Albert Einstein once said, “Creativity is contagious—pass it on.”

The annual ArtsFest event in Statesboro has done just that for 41 years and the 2024 event is set for 10a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, April 20.

ArtsFest began as a community outreach effort for the Georgia Southern University Art Department to engage talented faculty members and students with the youth of the community – and to have fun doing it.

Four-year-old Shelby Lou Wright shows off her painted face at the 2023 ArtsFest. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/file



After Georgia Southern announced in 2016 it would no longer host the event, the Bulloch Recreation and Parks Department, along with the help of the university and other community sponsors and organizations, decided to continue ArtsFest with the recreation department as the host.

The event, held in its traditional spot-on Sweetheart Circle on the GS campus, typically sees more than 4,000 youth and their families. The 2024 ArtsFest will once again return to Sweetheart Circle April 20 with no admission fees and no parking fees.

ArtsFest is a day filled with art stops, an artist market, and a community stage with local entertainment. The event celebrates the arts and arts education through performances, exhibiting and demonstrating artists, and hands-on activities and games.

Mary Lochetta, Alex Davis and friends, background, approve as Georgia Southern student Kylie Butler, lower left, reveals her one-minute caricature drawing during the 2023 ArtsFest on Sweetheart Circle. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/file



Festival-goers can create their own artwork at more than 30 art stops in Sweetheart Circle. Art stops allow participants to explore types, techniques and mediums of art while learning about various subject matters not always pertaining to fine art.

Patrons can mold creations at the clay factory, create a paint-a-pet rendition of their own furry friends, make their own super hero mask, use a rainbow of watercolors to create one-of-a-kind pieces, get their faces painted and much more. You can even tie dye your own souvenir t-shirt that will be available for $5.

The artists market will be filled with unique creations available for purchase. Many artists from around the region will be on-site creating their one-of-a-kind pieces.

Some Georgia Southern student artists will be showing off their artwork for sale, as well.

The community stage will offer a variety of local acts, including dance teams, a magic show, a ballet academy and a performance from the university theatre program.

There will be inflatables for the children along with bubble pools and a paint place filled with easels and paint just waiting for a personal masterpiece.

There will be the traditional festival foods, such as cotton candy, funnel cakes, hamburgers, hotdogs, ice treats and more.

ArtsFest is sponsored by Dabbs, Hickman, Hill and Cannon CPAs and the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro. Many other sponsors and community organizations are also supporting the event through monetary donations, in kind donations, and donations of time and talent.

Famed artist and printmaker Anni Albers once said: “Art is something that makes you breathe with a different kind of happiness.”

ArtsFest brings that happiness each year to the community.

For a detailed schedule, visit www.bullochrec.com/artsfest.

Dancers from Technique Dance Company wait their turn to take the stage during 2023 ArtsFest on Sweetheart Circle. The 2024 ArtsFest is set for April 20. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/file





