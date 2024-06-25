Annual 'Stuff the Bus' drive now underway through July 16

For the 11th consecutive year, Prevent Child Abuse Bulloch and United Way of Southeast Georgia are partnering to "Stuff the Bus," their back-to-school supply drive.



"With community support for this year's schools supply drive, we can make sure that all students have the necessary school supplies for a successful school year," said Lora Cooper, executive director of Prevent Child Abuse Bulloch.

School supplies are being collected now through July 16. Donated supplies may be placed in the designated boxes at: Chick Fil A (Northside Drive), Morris Bank, Core Credit Union, Synovous Bank, Queensborough National Bank, Renasant Bank, Citizens Bank of the South, Bulloch First and Bulloch Solutions.

St. Matthew Catholic Church, Trinity Episcopal Church and Pittman Park United Methodist Church also are working with their members to collect school supplies. You can reach out directly to Prevent Child Abuse Bulloch or United Way of Southeast Georgia to make a financial donation that will be used to purchase school supplies.

"We partner with the Bulloch County Board of Education staff to identify children in need of school supplies," Cooper said. "All school supplies are given directly to each public elementary, middle and high school in Bulloch County so that school personnel can discreetly distribute the school supplies to the identified children."

Carey Cassedy, executive director of United Way of Southeast Georgia said: "We are hopeful that our efforts will help the children in our school system have a successful school year. When you give from your heart – you get back so much more, and knowing you are helping a child succeed is a great return on your investment."

Prevent Child Abuse Bulloch is a local council of Prevent Child Abuse Georgia and has been serving the Bulloch County community since 1988.

"The drive embodies United Way's mission to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities, and our participation is driven by a shared belief in the transformative power of education and the importance of equal opportunities for all students," Cassedy said.

For more information on Stuff the Bus 2024 and how you can help, contact Cooper at the Outreach Center office (912) 489-8547 or by email at ed@pcabulloch.org, or contact Carey Cassedy at the United Way office at (912) 489-8475 or by email at ccassedy@unitedwaysega.org.