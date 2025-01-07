A self-described genealogy “nerd,” Lillian Wingate became the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library’s genealogy librarian in 2015 and has helped hundreds of area residents trace family histories and gain an appreciation of their past. But, after nine years, Wingate is moving closer to her own family’s home in south Georgia to become the executive director of the Genealogy Library at Thomas University in Thomasville.
After nine years, Boro genealogy librarian heading home
Lillian Wingate moving to Thomasville
