After 23 years, Becky Livingston retiring as Bethany CEO

After 23 years of service, Becky D. Livingston announced last week she will retire as chief executive officer of Bethany Assisted Living and Bethany Home in Statesboro. She will remain in her position though the end of the year.

In a release from Bethany, the Board of Trustees of Bethany Assisted Living, Inc., Bethany Home, Inc., The Foundation at Bethany, Inc., and Bethany LLC expressed their gratitude for her years of service and said Livingston has agreed to assist Bethany during the period of transition of leadership.

Also, the release states that the Board of Trustees worked with the executive staff of the Bethany organization and has named Regina M. Bell, RN, BSN, LTCA, as executive director of the organization starting in January 2024.

“Regina is no stranger to the Bethany organization having worked for Bethany Nursing Center of Millen for 19 years prior to the sale of the community there and returned to Bethany when she joined The Lodge at Bethany in 2021 as the director of Health Services and then in 2022 became the administrator of The Lodge,” Livingston said.

“She has more than 31 years in long term care and is a seasoned registered nurse as well. In addition, the executive team that supports Regina includes individuals with experience and longevity with Bethany and will be the supportive team that the Board needs for the future growth and continued services provided by Bethany.”

Regina Bell



Commenting on Livingston’s service to Bethany, Board Chair Carolyn Phillips said: “Since 1984 when Becky finished at the Walter F. George School of Law, she returned to Statesboro to practice law and began representing the legal interests of Bethany.

“Then in 2000, when we needed guidance through a full-time CEO, Becky answered the call and the organization benefited from Becky’s wise and compassionate leadership. Her vision and her care and concern for residents, their families, and the staff and Board of Bethany have truly been extraordinary.

“She is a gift to the Statesboro and Bulloch County community and we are grateful for her many years of tireless efforts on behalf of the nonprofit, faith-based organization of Bethany, which is owned and operated by the Primitive Baptist denomination.”

Livingston said: “It has been a blessing for me to share the experience, joys, and sorrows with so many residents and families over the years. My own family experienced the consequences of dementia with my mother’s diagnosis of early-onset Alzheimer’s and her eventual death in 2011 at the age of 78.

“While this is a significant and bittersweet transition for me, I leave Bethany with an exceptionally talented staff who cherish their work as a part of the Bethany family, who work around the clock to achieve the highest standards of service. I have never considered Bethany to be a job, but rather a ministry, and I will always love and support the organization.”

Under Livingston’s leadership, according to the release, the Board of Trustees constructed a 45,000 square-foot building that is home to the only certified assisted living community in Statesboro and Bulloch County, as well as the construction of 23 cottages representing the only independent living community in Statesboro and Bulloch County as well.

Board Chair Carolyn Phillips said: “Bethany has been preparing for the transition and we expect that the future of Bethany will continue to show the provision of exceptional leadership from Regina and her staff as we move into the second century of Bethany.

“The blessings of God on Bethany are unlimited, and we fully expect that He will continue to bless us with dedicated individuals who are fully and exceptionally equipped to take Bethany into the future to continue the tradition of serving others.”



