'The Adams Family' musical takes to the stage at Statesboro High
Shows set for 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and 7 p.m. March 28-30
Gomez, portrayed by Shivam Patel, and Morticia (Abby Smith) make up after a spat by dancing during the Statesboro High production of "The Adams Family." This musical adaptation features a grown-up Wednesday Adams and the creepy, wacky antics that follow her engagement. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

"They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky, they're altogether ooky," and the Statesboro High School Drama Department is bringing them – The Adams Family – to the stage at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and March 28-30 in the school's auditorium.

"This is the hardest show we've ever undertaken, and the kids are doing such a great job with the acting, singing, and choreography," said Eddie Frazier, the school's drama teacher and Fine Arts Department chairman. "It's going to be a great show!"  

Lucas, portrayed by Branden Howard, proves his love for Wednesday Addams (Nhi Dao) by letting her shoot an apple off his head with a crossbow blindfolded during the Statesboro High production of "The Adams Family." - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

The musical theater production focuses on characters originally made famous by the 1964 television sitcom. Parents, Gomez and Morticia Addams, discover that their daughter, Wednesday, who is now all grown up, is in love.

“Be prepared to meet these parents, plus a show filled with energy, fun characters and music,” Frazier said.

Fester (Lucy Keeley) sings love song to the moon with some help from the Ancestors from the grave during the Statesboro High production of "The Adams Family." - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

General admission tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and children. Purchase tickets online before the on GoFan at https://gofan.co/app/school/GA11899. Performance dates are listed separately in GoFan, so be sure to select your correct preferred date prior to purchase.
Event sponsors: Statesboro Cardiology, Ogeechee OBGYN – Women's Health Specialists, Georgia Southern University's Wexford Ireland Campus, Corks, Parker Engineering, Statesboro Ear Nose Throat & Sinus Center and Lewis Color.

After unwittingly drinking truth serum, Alice (Madison Harvey) dramatically and musically reveals her misery and woe in front of everyone at a dinner party during a scene from the Statesboro High production of "The Adams Family." - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

