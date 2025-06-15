Academic lists for area college students

Georgia State

University

ATLANTA – More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State University at the conclusion of the Spring 2025 semester. Graduating students were honored during the university's 110th commencement exercises in May.

Area graduating students:

Rose Smith of Statesboro, an Associate of Arts degree with studies in Homeland Security & Emergency Management; Zachary Bennett of Sylvania, a Bachelor of Music degree in Instrumental Music Education; Elijah Worthen of Garfield. a Bachelor of Music degree in Instrumental Music Education.





Georgia College & State University

MILLEDGEVILLE – Georgia College & State University recently recognized nearly 1,500 students at its spring 2025 commencement ceremony, including:

Mayson Crawford, of Statesboro, earned a Bachelor of Science degree; Mallory Boykin, of Sylvania, earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree; Valarie Hopkins, of Sylvania, earned a Master of Science in Nursing degree.

Also, Davis Grovenstein of Pembroke was named to the spring 2025 President's List for the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business & Technology at Georgia College & State University. To earn distinction on the President's List, undergraduate students must earn a 4.0 semester GPA while completing at least 12 hours.





University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Earl Canty of Statesboro has received a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Alabama. UA awarded more than 6,000 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies.





Troy University

TROY, Ala. – Brendan Jackson of Statesboro, graduated from Troy University during the Spring Semester/Term 4 of the 2024-2025 academic year.

Jackson graduated with a Bachelor of Science - Interdisciplinary Studies.





University of Arkansas at Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – David Holland of Cobbtown, was named to the Spring 2025 Chancellor's List at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

UA Little Rock recognizes superior academic performance at the end of each semester. To be named to the UA Little Rock Chancellor's List, a student must have completed at least nine credit hours with a 3.9 GPA or higher.





Western Carolina University

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Hayne Woodward of Statesboro was named to the Western Carolina University Spring 2025 Chancellor's List.

Woodward was among more than 2,900 students to achieve this honor. To qualify for the Chancellor's List, students must earn a GPA of 3.8 or higher. Students named to the Chancellor's List are also named to the Dean's List.





Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE, Ohio – Reese Filpus of Brooklet earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Cedarville University.





University of North Georgia

DAHLONEGA – For the spring 2025 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded almost 1,700 degrees and certificates to graduates. More than half of the graduates participated in the spring commencement ceremonies held May 14-15 at the Convocation Center at UNG's Dahlonega Campus.

Jessenia Martinez of Statesboro graduated with a Master's Certificate in Transfer Leadership & Practice; Jessica Ventura-Ruiz of Metter graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with a Health & Fitness Concentation.





Young Harris College

YOUNG HARRIS – Close to 200 students graduated recently during spring commencement exercises on the Young Harris College campus.

Lorin Tidick of Statesboro was awarded a Bachelor of Science.





Belmont University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Ava Waters of Statesboro was named by Belmont University to its recently released the Dean's List for the spring 2025 semester. Dean's List eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.





Piedmont University

DEMOREST – Savannah Barefoot of Statesboro earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Health Science in Integrative Health at May graduation for Piedmont University.





Missouri St. University

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri – Jamier Campbell of Pembroke was named to Missouri State University’s dean's list.

For undergraduate students, they must have at least 12 credit hours during the semester and at least a 3.50 GPA.



