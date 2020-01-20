‘A gathering place for God’

The Gathering Place Ministries of Metter recently planted a second location in Statesboro and opened its doors in the Parkwood Conference Suites on Highway 301 South.

Bobby Walthour Jr., senior pastor of the Gathering Place Ministries, leads services at the Metter location on Sunday mornings and Sunday evenings in Statesboro.

“The Gathering Place Ministries Statesboro is going to be different from the traditional church,” Walthour said. “The Gospel has the power to transform lives. My vision is to have a ministry that allows individuals to experience religious freedom through a personal relationship with God.

“We are just going to minister and allow God to be God. We believe that lives will be tremendously and drastically changed, simply by the power and manifestation of the simple truth of God’s Word.”

Walthour has been in ministry for more than 35 years and pastoring for 30 years. With a master’s degree in Christian ministry and a bachelor’s degree in Christian counseling, Walthour’s vast ministry experiences include founding a Bible institute, radio and television broadcasting, and serving as substance abuse counselor and chaplain for correctional facilities and hospice care.

Walthour views his calling as an “honor, privilege and big responsibility.” He said he considers himself a servant of the Lord and he’s thankful for his calling.

“My greatest joy is to see people drawing closer to God, lives being changed because of the Gospel of Christ and seeing shackles loosened, burdens lifted and people set free,” he said.

Walthour’s diverse ministry experiences have given him the heart of a shepherd and teacher and created a sensitivity to the hurt and pain of God’s people.

“The Gospel should be simple enough for a child to understand, and in doing so, others will understand and grow. Church is a hospital, and people should be free to come without being judged or condemned.

“So, come as you are — jeans and T-shirts. Come experience a relationship with God without the traditions of church.”

The Gathering Place Ministries Metter is located at 305 Central Ave. in Metter, with services held Sundays at 9:30 a.m. The Gathering Place Ministries Statesboro meets on Sundays at 4 p.m. at Parkwood Conference Suites, 12188 Highway 301 South.