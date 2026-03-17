2nd Festival of the Arts this weekend

The Statesboro Festival of the Arts is returning this weekend for two days on Saturday from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. at The Market at Visit Statesboro on South Main Street. Admission and parking are free.

The family-friendly event brings together a variety of artists and creative activities to the outdoor gallery, according to a release from the Festival of the Arts.





Sponsored by multiple community supporters, including the Averitt Center, Downtown Statesboro Development Authority and Visit Statesboro, the two-day celebration invites residents and visitors from across the region to explore, purchase and enjoy an array of creative work.

More than 70 juried artists from Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Utah and New York will showcase original paintings, ceramics, metalwork, woodwork and more.

All vendors are selected through a blind jury process, evaluating each artist on originality, artistic quality, technical mastery and overall presentation. The 2026 adjudicators were metalsmith Christina Lemon, a professor at Georgia Southern University, and painter Cyndy Epps, a faculty member at Augusta University.

Lemon and Epps aimed to curate a varied group of artisans in a wide range of mediums to support the festival's mission to cultivate a vibrant arts community and provide enriching cultural and arts experiences.

"In short, it means there's probably something for everyone at this year's festival," the release stated.

Festival events will include:

➤ Live artist demonstrations and hands-on children's art activities

➤ Local food trucks and refreshments

➤ Live acoustic music and entertainment

➤ Opportunities to meet and purchase from national and regional artists

Also, the festival received a $5,000 grant from the Georgia Council for the Arts, helping support artist awards, marketing and expanded programming.

Visit averittcenterforthearts.org/festival-of-arts for details on artist booths, volunteering, sponsorships and schedule highlights.