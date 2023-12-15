$12 million grant will fix three RR crossings in Millen

Following an announcement in Washington Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday the Georgia Department of Transportation was awarded a $12 million grant from the United States Department of Transportation to help address railroad crossing blockages in Millen.

The Millen project grant is part of a $645.3 million investment going to 18 rural communities across the nation and funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Also, the Georgia DOT will provide an additional $3 million in matching funds for the project.

Friday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff were in Millen to officially announce the grant and answer questions about the project.

According to a release from the U.S. DOT, the project is intended to minimize the number of delays for the people who live there, as they travel to school, work and home. The crossings impact Jenkins County High School, medical and health centers, Millen City Hall, the Millen Police Department and several residential areas directly when they are blocked by a train.

"Successfully landing this grant award is a great example of how our approach to working directly with local partners to address pressing challenges is delivering results," Kemp said. "By collaborating on this project and making a forceful case to USDOT on why these funds are needed, we're both working toward a solution to an issue affecting all of Millen and supporting the vital rail connection to the Port of Savannah that serves as a key economic driver for our state."

The project will implement three grade-separated rail crossings in Millen: one just north of the railyard on SR 21/Millen Bypass and two on SR 67/17/East Winthrope Avenue. When complete, the improvements will increase efficiency and safety for emergency vehicles, personal vehicles of area residents and freight movements.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, right, speaks with Jenkins County Democratic Committee chair Ann Gleason following a press conference to mark a $12 million federal grant to help Millen and Jenkins County build bridges at congested railroad crossings Friday, Dec. 15. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The project, identified in the 2021 GDOT State Rail Plan as a long-range investment was expedited due to the urgency of the situation in Millen, according to Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell McMurry.

“I’m grateful to the governor for hearing the concerns of our citizens and businesses and for leading state government to find solutions to the regular disruptions to our city," said Millen Mayor King Rocker. "I want to express our sincere appreciation for the invaluable support provided through the federal funds allocated for the construction of the overpass at the rail crossing facilitating seamless access for traffic from the Port of Savannah. (The) generous support has not only funded a physical structure but has laid the foundation for sustained economic development, improved accessibility, and an enhanced quality of life for all who call our community home.”



