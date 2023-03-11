Vision Source Professional Eye Care presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jacket baseball team is off to 3-4 start to the 2023 campaign.

Head coach Brandon Peterson felt with the move up to Class 4-A the Jackets needed an even tougher non-region schedule and it has been a grind for SEB. One of the players who has been a key part of a couple of their recent wins is sophomore pitcher and infielder Brendan O’Dowd who has made an impact despite getting a late start on the season.

“Brendan came to us straight from basketball and has really been impressive despite having missed some time,” Peterson said. “His first game was last week against Screven County and he was 4-4 with a pair of doubles. He has done a great job both on the mound and in the infield. He is such a great athlete, he could probably play anywhere on the field.”

“I was able to come down to the cages a little during basketball season and take a few swings, but basketball took up the majority of my time,” O’Dowd said. “Its fun being back out here and I think we have a really good team. I feel pretty comfortable wherever they put me, but I am ready to start getting my pitch counts up so I can go even deeper in games.”