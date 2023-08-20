Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro Blue Devil softball team is anxious to get back to the state playoffs.

One of the keys to success this year will be the play by senior pitcher Mincey Akins. Head coach Matthew Meeks has full confidence in Akins who has started since her freshman year and has liked what he has seen from her already this year.

Mincey has done a great job in the pitcher’s circle so far this year,” said Meeks. “She is pitching with a lot of grit and purpose and that is translating to good defensive play from the team. She will be a stable for us in the middle of our lineup, the pitchers circle and some infield as well.”

“I feel so far this season our team has done a great job at persevering through some struggles we have faced,” Akins said. “There have been some times when nothing has gone right but we have kept our heads held high and battled through.

“I feel like I try and bring a positive attitude and try and encourage my teammates. I think our biggest strength as team is the bond we have formed through the past few years and I think that will continue to help us overcome obstacles.”