Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Portal Panther girls’ basketball team only won three total games last season. This year the Panthers are 5-6 and are hoping to carry some of that momentum into region play which starts later this month.

First year head coach Nicole Newton has been impressed by the improvement from many players including senior Glen Lowe. Lowe is currently second on the team in scoring and assists and leads the team in steals with over five per game.

“Glen leads by example,” said Portal head coach Nicole Newton. “She can be an offensive and defensive force when she sets her mind on dominating a game. She is passionate about her craft and it shows.”

“As a whole I say we are really progressing and we just have to make smarter decisions,” Lowe said. “I have been working on finding my shot and being more aggressive defensively. I can see our team becoming better and I feel like we will continue to improve throughout the rest of the season.”

The Panthers are coming off a 40-32 win over Harlem.