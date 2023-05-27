Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch boys advanced once again to the GHSA state championships. The Jackets capped off another successful season with a solid tenth place showing at state.

The Yellow Jackets will lose a couple of key seniors this year, but coach Brent Osborne is happy he will have Bowen Kicklighter returning the next two seasons. Kicklighter helped pace the Jackets with an 83 in the final round Tuesday.

“I’m extremely proud of our guys for competing all season,” Osborne said. “We’ve played some really good teams with moving up to 4-A and we hung in with the best of them. I’m proud of my five seniors, but I’m also excited to see Brannen Nelson and Bowen Kicklighter step up into those leadership roles for this team.”

“The season was up and down the whole way but overall, I am happy with my performance and the team's performance,” Kicklighter said. “We were able to break some school records this year and that was a really cool thing to be a part of. During this offseason I will be working on a lot of putting especially, but I will also be working on irons and my mental game.

“I feel really good about next year and excited to play some really good golf. It will hopefully be my best season yet. I hope and pray we can make it to state for the fourth year in row.”