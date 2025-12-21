Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jacket wrestling team is back and are in the midst of a solid season.

After having to stop the program a few years ago, the Jackets have seen plenty of team and individual success.

Among the wrestlers having a great 2025-26 season is sophomore Dathan Flakes who is 7-0 in the 113 and 120-pound weight classes.

“Dathan brings a lot of wrestling experience and wrestling smarts to a beginning program,” said coach Aimee Civalier. “He has a positive attitude and a desire to win. He sets an example of what good wrestling looks like and he is very helpful with our novice wrestlers.”

“The season is going great,” Flakes said. “I am fortunate enough to be 7-0 and I am taking it one match at a time. Hopefully I can place or win state. The team looks good for being a first-year team and hopefully we can place at region.”