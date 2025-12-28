Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jacket boys' basketball team has struggled out of the gates.

Head coach Tony Raymond, however, believes he has seen some progress though and is encouraged by the play of some of his younger players, including freshman post player J.K. Small.

"J.K. is starting to adapt to the varsity speed and physicality,” Raymond said. “He has added size to help us rebound and defend. Offensively he is given us more spacing and shooting ability on the perimeter.”

“I think my role on the team is for me to use my size for rebounding and defense,” Small said. "I have also worked on my shooting to help us out and give us an outside threat. I feel like we are starting to grow as a team and I think we will win many more games when the region schedule begins. I see us improving with our chemistry and on defense.”