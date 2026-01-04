Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Bulloch Academy Gator wrestling team is trying to slowly get back to their days of competing for state championships. One wrestler helping to try and pave the way for the future is junior Rocco Reiss, who is currently 7-3 in the 157-pound weight division.

“Rocco has returned for his junior year representing BA at the 157-lb weight class,” said coach Charlie Hopkins. “One of our most versatile athletes, he competes in football, wrestling and track. This season, we expect Rocco to take a big step forward on the mat and make a strong push toward a state championship.”

“I feel overall the wrestling squad has continued to consistently improve as the season has progressed,” Reiss said. “We were able to do well at a couple hard tournaments, including the Dublin invitational, as well as the Mount Desales tournament.

“I personally was able to take second place at the Mount Desales tournament and first at the Dublin tournament. Wrestling is a mindset. If you come in the room not prepared to give everything you have to that practice, then it will be very hard to place highly at the state or region tournament, which are the two tournaments that we work the whole season towards.”