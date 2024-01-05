Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy wresting team was once one of the most successful programs in the state.

Head coach Trey Walker is in his second year of trying to rebuild the Gators back int a force in the GIAA. One wrestler he is counting on to help propel the team back to prominence is junior Josh Mager. Mager was state runner up in the 175-pound weight class a year ago as a sophomore and is looking to win state this season.

“It’s been tough getting back to wrestling form after having our football season go so far this year,” Mager said. “The weight division I am in has a lot of good guys in there and I am just going to have to continue to work hard and keep moving forward. I think we have a pretty good team with a couple of eighth graders who are really coming around. I have tried to step up and be a leader on the team and help some of the young guys to keep improving.”

“Josh is a great wrestler and has really grown up over the past couple years,” Walker said. “He has done everything we have asked from him and he is definitely a power in the state. He has bought into our philosophy of where we want to move this program and I am really proud of where he is and what he is doing. He is a three-sport athlete and I think that helps him as he is staying in shape year round.”