Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Portal Panthers have had a great track season as they prepare for the state meet.

Track coaches knew they had a lot of talent coming back from last year, but got a great surprise with the addition of freshman Savannah Arnett, who has qualified for the state in the 1,600 meter and 3,200 meter runs as well as the 4x800 meter relay team.

“Savannah moved here from Michigan this year and we heard she runs track,” said coach Cliff Hubbard. “She ran cross country this fall and she did a great job so we talked to her about running track this spring. She is such a hard worker. She runs in the mornings before school and then works out and runs in the afternoon with us as well. We are excited about having her the next three years and watch as she grows.”

“I started running in the fifth grade,” said Arnett. When I was younger, I was influenced by my family to do cross country and track. I wasn’t really into it in middle school because I was a bad sprinter, but when I discovered long distance, I loved it. I feel like our season has gone well. I really like my team and I’m happy to have met these people. I personally could have worked a little harder than I did, but I’m pretty proud of myself.”