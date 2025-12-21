Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Portal Lady Panthers are currently 4-3 on the season and have won their last three games.

Head coach Nicole Newton has liked the way the team has bounced back after a rocky start to the 2025-26 campaign. One player who has turned things up a notch lately has been junior guard London Blackmon, who currently leads the team in points, rebounds and assists.

“London has really grown as a player,” Newton said. “She has started to see the game through a different lens. She is attacking the rim more this season which leads to high percentage shots for her. She is a force to be reckoned with.”

“I feel like my role on the team is to lead my teammates on and off the court,” Blackmon said. “I am learning how to dominate every time I touch the floor. We are still working on team chemistry but I think we will get things rolling when it all comes together.”