Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Bulloch Academy Lady Gator basketball team is off to an impressive 9-3 record under returning head coach Paul Webb.

The Gators have won three in a row and are rounding into shape as they prepare for the new year and region play. One player who has stepped up on and off the court for Webb to help with his transition back to the Gators is senior post player Emme Powell.

“I’m so proud of Emme and the hard work she has put in to become a better player,” Webb said “She worked extra this summer and fall to improve her overall game and conditioning level. I really love seeing players go above and beyond to improve. Emme is a great student and is so talented in so many areas.”

“I think coach Webb has been a great asset and we have really grown so much as a team this year,” Powell said. “He has really made everyone better since day one. I think we are progressively learning each other’s roles we are getting better as a team.

“I feel like my role on the team is to be a factor in the post by playing defense, getting rebounds and putbacks. We have worked hard over the break and I think it will pay off when we get to region play.”