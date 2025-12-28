Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Statesboro Lady Devils are off to solid start to the 2025-26 season.

Coach Marty Holder has only two seniors on his roster this year and is counting on many of his juniors to step into leadership roles this year, including Kayla Hunter.

“Kayla has grown up tremendously in this past off season,” Holder said. “She has become a leader on the floor and in the locker room. She has truly bought in to what we are trying to do as a team this year.

“The work she has put in is definitely paying off. She recorded her season high with 17 points against Effingham Co. We are so excited about what is in store for her this season."

"I feel I have grown more confident in my abilities and more comfortable in my role on the team this year,” Hunter said. “My role changed as I’ve taken on a lot more responsibility of doing whatever helps the team succeed.

“The main goal for the team is to make sure we keep a close dynamic and trust each other. My goals for myself are to do my part every game, keep improving and to try and stay consistent.”