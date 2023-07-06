Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch flag football team has been perfect on the field for two seasons. The Jackets are 39-0 and have won back-to-back state titles.

This year coach Marci Cochran is going to have to find some replacements for some key starters leaving including all-state quarterback Ansleigh Littles. Fortunately, Cochran got a chance to see the future early in the season as with Littles out junior Korine Talkington stepped up. This summer the Jackets have been busy playing games and Cochran has been impressed from what she has seen from Talkington.

"Korine did start seven games for us last year, but she’s improved so much since then,” Cochran said. “She’s worked really hard in the off season to be more mobile. Her arm strength has also gotten better. I’m expecting Korine to step up and be a leader of the team this year. Being the quarterback, her job is to control the offense. Korine is also a good teammate, and fun to be around. She has earned the confidence of her teammates this summer.”

“I’ve been trying to improve on my arm strength, reading the defense and being a leader,” Talkington said. I feel like we have all showed up at practice and are working hard to get better for the fall as we try to fill the shoes of the seniors. The work this summer has given our team a chance build chemistry with each other against good competition. We are all excited about the upcoming season and trying to get back to the state championship again.”