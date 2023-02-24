Vision Source Professional Eye Care presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro girl’s tennis team is off to a good start to the 2023 season. The Blue Devils are coming off a successful 2022 campaign and are counting on players like junior Jolee Jordan to get them back to the state playoffs this season.

“Jolee has really stepped up her game this year as she is serving and playing the net exceptionally,” said coach Brian Hall. “Her first serve has added a lot of speed since last year and she is playing aggressive at the net with great angles on her shots. Jolee is one of our captains this year and I have been pleased with how she has taken a leadership role.”

“I think I am playing well right now,” said Jordan. “I hope to continue to get better as the season progresses. I have been serving well.

“I am an upperclassman this year, so I am working on my leadership. I also am working on being more aggressive. We are all very supportive of each other and we all play as a team, not as individuals.”