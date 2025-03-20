Griffin Garvin back in hometown for Schenkel

Most young golfers dream of one day teeing it up on the PGA Tour. While that is still a goal for Statesboro’s Griffin Garvin, growing up at Forest Heights Country Club one of his biggest dreams was to some day be able to play in the Schenkel Invitational.





This week Garvin gets to fulfill that dream as he will tee it up with his Army Black Knights in the 45th annual Schenkel Invitational gets underway Friday morning at Forest Heights.





“Growing up seeing these college bags, college coaches and college players coming to your home town every year I just always wanted to be a part of that,” Garvin said. “Ever since I was little this has been a dream. It always motivated and inspired me to become a college golfer. Army has been a part of this the past few years and it was one of many reasons I wanted to be a part of their program. To be here this week representing my country is pretty unbelievable.”





Garvin’s father Walt is the director of golf at Forest Heights and has been bringing Griffin to the course to watch the Schenkel since he was old enough to walk. To see him be able to play this week is something he is very excited to see.





“It’s always fun to see your children achieve their goals and we are very proud of him,” Walt Garvin said. “He has been out here since he was about two and has always told me one of his goals was to play here in the Schenkel someday. I’m sure there will be some nerves out there for us and for him on that first tee but we are all really looking forward to seeing him play in this event with the Black Knights and to root them all on.”





Only a freshman, Garvin has had to get used to life as a plebe at West Point as well as trying to improve his golf game. The weather in New York has proven to be an obstacle as well, but Griffin has been able to thrive as a starter on the team as a freshman which includes a 12th place individual finish at the Commander and Chief Cup earlier this year.





“There is definitely a lot on your plate in your first year at West Point,” Garvin said. “Taking up to 20 credit hours having eight classes to juggle along with golf and our other commitments you just have to really manage your time. I have blessed to be a part of this team and I have tried to put in the work and things have been going pretty well so far. I am just really looking forward to taking this week in without any great expectations and having fun and trying to remember this is the same Forest Heights golf course I have played on my whole life.”





Griffin was a part of the first Schenkel Youth Clinic in 2016 which allows the golfers competing in the Schenkel to pass on some knowledge to local youth golfers who come for the Wednesday event prior to the tournament getting underway Friday.





“It’s really kind of cool to think that I was like some of these kids I’m working with today,” Garvin said. “Being here with the college golfers when I was younger really motivated me to improve my game. I hope I can inspire some of these kids to maybe try and practice and get better. My dad has been a PGA golf professional most of his life and has really tried to grow the game so it means a lot to me to try and do the same with these kids out here.”