GISA state wrestling championships pushed back

With severe weather possible Thursday, schools in the Albany area are closing for the day or closing early. Also in the path of the severe weather is Georgia Southwestern State University, home of the 'Storm Dome' and the setting for the GISA state wrestling championships.

Therefore, in an effort to be proactive, and keep schools out of harms way, GISA has decided to re-scheduled the State Wrestling Tournament to Monday & Tuesday, February 10 & 11, 2020 with the same schedule and start times are previously planned.

When wrestlers hit the mat next week, Bulloch Academy will look to continue its dynasty as it goes for a sixth consecutive state title.