Georgia Southern picks up first win of season in Sun Belt opener, routing Southern Miss, 88-67

Georgia Southern rode hot shooting to earn its first win of the season in defeating defending regular-season champion Southern Miss, 88-67, in the Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams Saturday at Hanner Fieldhouse.

"A lot of work has gone into this, and the team still comes in every day after the rough start," said head coach Charlie Henry about picking his first victory leading the Eagles. "We've had to still come in every day ready to work, practice hard and keep buying into the things we're telling them, which is positive energy, great effort, being great teammates and being coachable. As long as we keep getting that, we will be good."

Tyren Moore led Georgia Southern with 27 points, including making seven of 10 three-point shots. Moore continued his torrid stretch at home with a season-best six rebounds and five assists. He is averaging 29 points per game at home and his seven three-pointers made were the highest by any Eagle since 2019.

"(Other games) have been a matter of me overthinking when I'm in the game and not letting the game come to me," Moore said. "Today, I played poised, and we stuck to our game plan when they switched defenses."

GS (1-12, 1-0 Sun Belt) had its largest halftime lead of the and kept the foot on the gas, trailing Southern Miss (6-7, 0-1) for just 18 seconds in a complete victory.

Derrick Harris Jr.'s corner three made it an eight-point advantage for the Eagles at the break, their largest halftime lead.

An 11-3 run to begin the second half added to the Eagles' big lead as Moore, who scored 11 points in the second half, began to take over.

The advantage got to as much as 24 before the end of the game.

The Eagles shot a season-best 57.6 percent from the field and 51.7 percent from three, hitting on 15 of 29 shots from deep.

Senior Cam Bryant's four blocks were a career-high. Harris Jr. also set a career mark with four three pointers. and 3FGA (7).

The Eagles will look to carry over the momentum from their first win against Arkansas State in the new year, traveling to Jonesboro on Thursday.

SOUTHERN MISS. (6-7)

Hart 2-6 2-4 6, Izay 1-3 1-3 3, Arnold 0-2 0-0 0, Crowley 5-16 3-4 15, Curbelo 8-16 2-4 18, Ivory 3-8 3-3 10, Montgomery 2-4 2-4 8, Iwuakor 3-6 1-2 7, Hall 0-1 0-0 0, Armstrong 0-0 0-0 0, Alfonso 0-0 0-0 0, Benitez 0-0 0-0 0, Ryder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 14-24 67.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN (1-12)

Brafford 1-3 2-2 4, Bryant 5-6 0-0 11, Curry 4-7 0-0 8, Banks 5-11 0-2 12, Moore 10-14 0-0 27, Brown 3-6 0-1 7, Harris 4-7 0-0 12, Parker 1-2 3-4 5, Franklin 1-1 0-0 2, Kuhl 0-1 0-0 0, Tidwell 0-0 0-0 0, Bush 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Keller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-59 5-9 88.

Halftime – Georgia Southern 46-38. 3-Point Goals – Southern Miss. 5-16 (Montgomery 2-3, Crowley 2-7, Ivory 1-3, Arnold 0-1, Curbelo 0-1, Hart 0-1), Georgia Southern 15-29 (Moore 7-10, Harris 4-7, Banks 2-6, Bryant 1-1, Brown 1-2, Curry 0-1, Brafford 0-2). Rebound – Southern Miss. 25 (Curbelo 7), Georgia Southern 36 (Moore, Brown 6). Assists – Southern Miss. 4 (Curbelo 3), Georgia Southern 20 (Moore 5). Total Fouls – Southern Miss. 13, Georgia Southern 19. A – 1,208.