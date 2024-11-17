Eagles take hard hit with 28-20 loss to Troy

In the three years Clay Helton has been at Georgia Southern they are 2-10 in games played after Oct. 31. Saturday the post-Halloween horror show continued for the Eagles as they dropped a 28-20 decision to the Troy Trojans who came into the game having won only one conference game this year. The Eagles were outgained 441 to 246 yards of total offense. The Trojans came in giving up over 370 yards of offense per game and 27 points per contest and held the Eagles to just two touchdowns.