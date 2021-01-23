Obituary - William Edward “Sonny” Granger

William Edward “Sonny” Granger passed away at his home on Saturday, January 16, 2021, under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.Sonny was born in Charleston, South Carolina, on January 10, 1943, to Dewitt and Katherine “Kitty” Meyers Granger, but lived most of his life in Statesboro, Georgia.He married Jean Newsome and they lived happily together for 30 years before she went to be with the Lord. They enjoyed serving the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, where Jean played the piano and Sonny served as a deacon and Bible study teacher of the Beamon Newsome Bible Study Class.At age 11, Sonny overcame polio and regained his health with water exercise at Cypress Lake. Sonny loved Cypress Lake so much that he made it his home and provided a lifetime of swimming and skiing for his family.After graduating from South Georgia Trade and Vocational School, Sonny opened “Sonny’s TV” and later expanded to sell furniture, appliances and mobile homes.Sonny is preceded in death by his wife, Jean Newsome Granger; and his parents, Dewitt and Kitty Granger.He leaves behind his daughter, Donna Granger Lowe (Bryan); his grandson, Judson; mother-in-law, Dorothy Newsome; sisters-in-law, Nell Burnsed (Rodney), Peggy Cook (Bill) of Hendersonville, N.C.; Elaine Collins (Jim) of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; brother-in-law, David Newsome (Wendy) of Clarksville, Ga.; several nieces and nephews and his most precious friends, Carolyn Jones and Ed Curl Jr.A memorial service was held Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at 4 p.m. for the immediate family.Memorial contributions may be sent to the March of Dimes at www.march of dimes.org.Statesboro Herald, January 23, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



