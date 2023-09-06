Obituary - Vincent Andre "Vince" DiNitto

Vincent Andre "Vince" DiNitto started his eternal journey, under the guiding light of the Lord, on September 1, 2023.

Vincent was born at Ft. Stewart, Ga., on March 21, 1957, and was raised in Hinesville, Ga., where he attended Bradwell Institute, class of 1975.

Vince excelled in football and track and field.

He was a member of the Boilermakers Union Local 188 and retired from Rayonier in Jesup, Georgia, with over 30 years of service.

Vincent was a loving and dedicated husband and father.

He was a member of Emit Grove Baptist Church, where he served as an usher and was very active in the kitchen/food ministry and Vacation Bible School until his health declined.

Vincent enjoyed salt-water fishing, dove and quail hunting and grilling out on his back porch on the farm.

Vincent is predeceased by his father, Raymond James DiNitto; and a sister, Mona A. DiNitto; father-in-law, Bobby Brown; mother-in-law, Sue Brown; and brother-in-law, Brian Brown.

He is survived by his wife, Dana Brown DiNitto; son, Aaron Brown DiNitto, and his fiancée, Mercedes Perez; mother, Marjorie B. DiNitto; brother, Paul (Jan) DiNitto; sisters, Denise (Teddy) Kelley and Natalie (Timothy) Hale; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Ogeechee Area Hospice for their compassionate care of Vince.

A memorial service will be held at Emit Grove Baptist Church on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to Emit Grove Baptist Church Youth Ministries or Fixing the Boro animal rescue services.





Statesboro Herald, September 6, 2023

