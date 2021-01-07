Obituary - Sarah Margaret Williams

Sarah Margaret Williams passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 5, at her home in Jenkins County after a short illness. Margaret was born March 13, 1938, to Paul and Mae Dell Brannen.She attended Portal High School and on July 14, 1953, she married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Robert Hudson Williams. They would remain together for 62 years until Hudson’s passing in 2016 and now, they will be together throughout eternity.Margaret and Hudson enjoyed many years traveling together, camping and attending bluegrass festivals with family and friends.She loved her family, friends, community and church.Margaret was a member of Paynes Chapel United Methodist Church and an enthusiast of church history, a hobby she truly cherished. She was a woman of faith and instilled that love for Jesus in her children and grandchildren.Ma Margaret, as she was known to her grandchildren, was a major influence and played a huge role in building character, values and integrity in all her grandchildren.Her grandchildren said this about her, "Ma Margaret" was such fun to be with, but she also had a business-like side to her. She loved pretty things and worked hard for them and she never went anywhere without her pistol!"Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Hudson Williams; their infant son, Shannon Williams; her parents, Paul and Mae Dell Brannen; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, James Hudson and Ethel Williams.She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her twin daughters and a son-in-law, Kay and Sammy Deal of Millen and Faye Ellis of Statesboro; five grandchildren, Jason Ellis, Jamey Ellis (Pam), Summer Hodges (Jay), Blake Deal (Heather) and Lawson Deal; 13 great-grandchildren, Dylan Stuckey, Regan Ellis, Brannen and Will Ellis, Audrey, Brannen and Addie Hodges, Lalie, Caroline and Blakelyn Deal and Mason, Kayla and Avery Deal; many nieces, nephews and those extraordinary friends who gave of themselves so unselfishly, Nancy and Alan Marsh and Myrene Reddick. Other special friends were the caregivers she had over the last few years who included, Alonzo Holmes, Claudia Jordan, Pearl Oliver and Donna Bolten Finch.The funeral will be held Saturday, January 9, at 2 p.m. at Paynes Chapel United Methodist Church with the Rev. George Durham and Elder Michael Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Public viewing will take place one hour prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m.Pallbearers will be Margaret’s grandsons, great-grandson and Alonzo Holmes.Statesboro Herald, January 7, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



