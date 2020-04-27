Obituary - Ruth Ann Hill

Ruth Ann Hill, age 76, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving children.A lifelong resident of Reidsville, her works, both professionally and personally, will leave a lasting impact on all who knew her. Professionally, her primary career was in public education, where she would eventually retire as the principal at Reidsville Elementary School.In addition, she prided herself in her role as the wife of a grocer. Her forte in the store, Hill Shopping Center, was in the frozen foods section. Many will recall her “flair” for showcasing whatever frozen food was being featured for the week. She would not only demo the product in-store, but would also dress according to the location or region the food was from. This dramatic presentation in the store not only increased sales of the item, but also highlighted one of Ruth Ann’s many talents, a master craftsperson in sewing.She was an artistic individual and showcased those talents as she would hand-craft the children’s Halloween costumes year after year and many of their clothes for daily wear.Outside of her professional responsibilities, she was devoted to her church, Reidsville Baptist. For many years she not only sang in the choir, but was also the piano player for the church.In what little free time she had, she loved traveling and shopping. Albeit the traveling usually revolved around a grocer’s convention!No matter how little free time she had, however, she and Jack would walk many miles in Reidsville for exercise daily. Faithfulness and hard work not only applied to her professional life.She was a beloved mother and grandmother. As the kids grew and her family expanded to include seven granddaughters, she and Jack would never miss the chance to see their activities and achievements. No matter if it were a soccer game, awards presentation, a beach trip or just a chance to play “dress up” with the girls, they would be there.One of the tastiest ways she expressed her love for her family was through her skills in the kitchen. Everyone in the family recalls two of her best dishes, a sour cream pound cake and her squash casserole.Indeed, Ruth Ann Hill was loved by all who knew her and her indelible mark on this community will never fade. She will be deeply missed.She is preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow E. and Gladys Alexander Nail; and her brother, Woodrow E. Nail Jr. Most notably, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 48 years, Senator Jack S. Hill. The pair was indeed soul mates and despite her battles with Alzheimer’s, her heart felt the void left by her husband and she joined him after only 18 days of separation.She is survived by her children, Dawn Hill (Neil) Kullberg of Sylvania, Amy Hill (Todd) McGee of Cumming and Lance (Sheila) Hill of Warner Robins; sister, Karen (Stan) Hill of Richmond Hill; sisters-in-law, Jill Hill (Michael) Flynn of Savannah and Gail Hill (Jesse) Thurmond of Wilmington Island and Alice Nail of Charlotte, N.C; grandchildren, Alexandria Hill, Emerson, Gracen, Caroline, Addilyn Kullberg; Taylor and Avery McGee; special “family” member, Joyce Sharpe of Reidsville; several nieces and nephews.A private graveside funeral service was held on Monday in the Reidsville City Cemetery with Dr. Charles Jonas officiating.Pallbearers were Lance Hill, Sean Hill, Michael Flynn, Todd McGee, Neil Kullberg and Matt Hill.Memorials may be given to Georgia Southern University College of Education, P.O. Box 8053, Statesboro, GA 30460; or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the family of Mrs. Ruth Ann Hill.Statesboro Herald, April 28, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



