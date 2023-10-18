Obituary - Roy Otis Keck III

Roy Otis Keck III passed away on October 17, 2023.

He was born October 14, 1940, to Ellen Pauline Rudder Keck and Roy O. Keck Jr.

Roy attended The University of Tennessee. He graduated from Knoxville Business College and Piedmont Bible College in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Roy was an ordained minister. He worked for the Knoxville News Sentinel for over 25 years as the obituary manager.

After retirement, he moved to Statesboro, Georgia, to be near his sister and her family.

Roy loved people and enjoyed talking to everyone. He enjoyed walking and reading books. He was a believer in God and of the Baptist faith.

Roy is survived by his daughter, Tracy Ellen Keck Taylor; his granddaughters, Ariel Gaschott (Robbie), Ashley MCullogh (Jack), Sabrina Shapiro (James); his great-grandchildren, his sister, Wanda Keck Sellers; his nieces, Leah Keck Bowling (Jerry), Angela Sellers Gerguis (John); his nephew, William Taylor “Rusty” Keck.

A visitation will be held on Monday, October 23, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Stevens Mortuary in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at Stevens Mortuary. Interment will be held on Monday, October 23, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Sherwood Memorial Gardens in Knoxville, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.

Deal Funeral Directors and Stevens Mortuary are in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, October 19, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







