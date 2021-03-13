Obituary - Roxella “Rosie” Smith

Roxella “Rosie” Smith was born on May 1, 1941, in Leefield, Georgia, to Joe Brown and Effie Mae Smith. She received her education through the Bulloch County Public Schools.At an early age, she joined Jerusalem A.M.E. Church, where she served on the Stewardess Board and was a member of the Willing Workers Club.Rosie worked for many years as a nanny and homemaker. She enjoyed traveling, working in puzzle books, baking, cooking for her family and talking on the phone to family and friends.Rosie was truly one of a kind. She loved and cared for everyone, especially her family.Rosie made her heavenly transition on March 10, 2021, under the care of Haven Hospice in Orange Park, Florida, surrounded by her loving family.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.Rosie leaves her memories to be cherished by: her loving daughter and caretaker, Janis Smith; granddaughter, Brittany Smith; grandson, Jartavis Smith; great-granddaughter, Emare White of Middleburg, Florida; two sisters-in-law, Mae Liza Smith of Brooklet, Ga.; and Glennis Smith of Statesboro, Ga.; two goddaughters, Shirley Page and Cassie Odum; godson, Billy Sandifer; and a host of loving family and friends.Family visitation will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc., from the hours of 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.The graveside funeral service and burial will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the Jerusalem A.M.E. Church with the Rev. Frankie L. Owens officiating.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the graveside service. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, March 13, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



