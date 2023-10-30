Obituary - Robin Halbert Hagan

Robin Halbert Hagan passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, September 22, 2023, at the age of 45.

Our world got a bit quieter, but we know that the volume in heaven just got louder as Robin and her gorgeous laugh entered eternity.

Robin was born on June 30, 1978, in Tallahassee, Florida, to proud parents, Roland and Diane Halbert.

She was nurtured in a loving and tight-knit household in Brunswick, Georgia, enjoying a special relationship with her brother and sister.

As a young lady, Robin attended the First Baptist Church of Brunswick and completed her high school education, graduating from Brunswick High School in 1996. She attended Georgia Southern University, where she earned her bachelor's degree in child and family development in 2003.

It was at Georgia Southern that she crossed paths with the love of her life, Kirk, while both were actively involved in the Wesley Campus Ministry.

Robin's heart belonged to the Georgia Southern Eagles, and she was the loudest and proudest cheerleader at their football games.

Robin possessed an inner light that illuminated every room she entered. Along her journey, she forged deep and lasting friendships. Her innate ability to connect with others endeared her to people from all corners of Georgia.

Robin dedicated her life in service, alongside her husband, to various United Methodist churches, including Tifton First United Methodist Church, Trinity in Warner Robins, Oak Grove in Decatur, FUMC of Statesboro, FUMC Wrightsville and Christ UMC of Warner Robins.

Robin brought enthusiasm, laughter and joy to anything and everything she did, from performing in local theater productions, creating fun events and experiences for friends and making sure each summer was jam-packed with fun.

Robin absolutely loved children, and she devoted many years to teaching. She put her skills to work as an elementary school teacher at Christ School and Central Fellowship Academy. Her genuine love for her students was evident in her dedication to their education, and she poured her knowledge and care into each of them. In return, she held a special place in their hearts, cherishing the love and guidance that she provided to them.

She loved her family above all. She was an incredible mom, and her children, Wesley and Henry, were her heart and her world.

Her legacy of laughter, love and the enduring impact of her kindness will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate to know her, especially her beloved family and friends.

Her memory will forever be treasured by her husband, the Rev. Kirk Carruth Hagan; children, Wesley and Henry; parents, Roland and Diane Houston Halbert; beloved siblings, Christopher Halbert of Brunswick and Mandy Halbert Haun (Justin) of Black Mountain, North Carolina; father-in-law, Dr. Daniel V. and mother-in-law, Miriam C. Hagan; brother-in-law, the Rev. Dr. Scott and sister-in-law, Julie A. Hagan; as well as numerous other cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering was Monday, September 25, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home.

A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at Christ United Methodist Church. Robin was laid to rest privately.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Robin Halbert Hagan to Christ United Methodist Church, 511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.

Statesboro Herald, October 31, 2023

Statesboro Herald, October 31, 2023