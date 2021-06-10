Obituary - Riette Boxer

ALPHARETTA -- Riette Hirsch Boxer, 84, of Alpharetta, Ga., passed away on June 9, 2021.Riette was born on December 13, 1935, in Savannah, Georgia. She was a member of Delta Phi Epsilon sorority at the University of Georgia and held bachelor's and master's degrees in Education.Riette taught elementary school in Savannah and Statesboro, Ga., for three decades before retiring to Sun City in Okatie, S.C.She cared deeply for others during her life and lived life to its fullest.She was and will continue to be loved and adored by those who knew her.She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Dr. Robert Boxer; daughter, son-in-law and cherished grandson, Deborah, David and Joshua Lutchen, of Johns Creek, Ga.; and son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Betsy Boxer of Pinetown, N.C.The graveside service will be held on Friday, June 11, at 11 a.m. at Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah, Ga.In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be given to Temple Kehillat Chaim, Roswell, GA or to the educational charity of your choice.Arrangements are being managed by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care in Atlanta, (770) 451-4999.Statesboro Herald, June 11, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



