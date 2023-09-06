Obituary - Richard Charles “Chuck” Martin

Richard Charles “Chuck” Martin passed away peacefully at his home on September 3, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was 65 years old.

Born on November 26, 1957, to Deweese Martin and Madelyn Newman Caravaggio, Chuck spent his formative years on the family farm in Nevils, Ga. It was there that he developed a passion for agriculture and a profound appreciation for the simple joys of rural life.

After graduating from Southeast Bulloch High School in 1975, Chuck served his country in the U.S. Air Force before eventually returning to the family farm in Nevils.

Although he explored various occupations, his heart was always drawn back to the land. Chuck devoted himself to working with his father, caring for the hogs and tending the fields for many years until they embarked on a significant transition during the late 1980s. They began shifting their focus from hog and row crop operations to the realm of sod farming. Their joint efforts led to the establishment of Old Happy Sod Farm in the early 1990s.

Chuck and his wife, Tessa, raised their children while growing, mowing, digging and stacking pallet after pallet of their Old Happy centipede sod. The new venture was a dirty, physically taxing job, but providing the community with a needed product was very rewarding for the Martin family for many years.

The toll of years of physical labor became apparent as Chuck’s health concerns grew more significant over the years. He found solace in spending most of his days at home near the tranquility of Creasy’s Pond. It was there that he could truly savor life’s simple pleasures.

Chuck delighted in the annual return of his flock of geese each winter and the heart-warming sight of goslings hatching in the spring.

He lovingly provided them with an abundance of food, and it is likely that he became imprinted as “Father Goose” in the minds of many hatchlings.

Being at home granted Chuck ample time to indulge in his love of tinkering with machinery. He never met an engine that he couldn’t tear apart. This was abundantly clear as he fearlessly tackled the disassembly of countless engines, tractors, gators, golf carts and mowers, starting under the shelter of his workshop and eventually spilling out onto Tessa’s beautifully landscaped yard. Luckily, a couple of Tessa’s loves are cleaning and organization, making them a perfect match for each other!

In the last couple of years, Chuck was blessed with a remarkable opportunity to care for his two youngest grandchildren while their parents worked. Pop-Pop’s Preschool became a haven of outdoor adventures, where fishing, tinkering and exploring became the curriculum of choice. With Chuck’s guidance, these little ones experienced a one-of-a-kind education. His role as Pop-Pop will leave an indelible imprint on the hearts and minds of all his grandchildren, teaching them to observe the wonders of nature and to find happiness in life’s ordinary treasures.

Chuck was a member of Nevils Crossroads Church, formally the original Nevils United Methodist Church.

As much as he loved the land, his love for his family was his strongest attribute.

He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Tessa NeSmith Martin; his children, Charlie James Martin (Christina), Jon Taylor Martin (Mallory Culbreth) and Sarah Martin Stavely (Rob); his grandchildren, Layla, Madison and CJ Martin and Tyler and Tanner Stavely. His surviving siblings are Joyce James, Pamela M. Cummings (Steve), Gladys M. Pagan, Anna Martin (Jeremy Moir), David Martin (Sara), Bryan Realiza (Dane Yarborough), Shannon Holloway (Nick) and Megan Harris (Steven). Also surviving is his stepmother, Rosemarie Miquiabas-Realiza Martin.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his beautiful daughter, Madelyn Martin; his sister, Lavenia Martin Smith; brother-in-law, Ernest Pagan; and his stepfather, Danny Caravaggio.

The family will receive visitors at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, from 5 until 7 p.m.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Nevils Crossroads Church with Pastor Jody Bryant officiating.

The body will lie in state for one hour prior to the service.

Interment will follow in Nevils Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Charlie Martin, CJ Martin, Jon Martin, Rob Stavely, Travis Lowman and Jordan Martin.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff of Ogeechee Area Hospice for the care given to Chuck during his final weeks.

Memorial contributions may be given to Nevils Church Cemetery Fund, 2000 Fronie’s Circle, Brooklet, GA 30415; or to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





