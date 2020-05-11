Obituary - Phillip Arthur Gray

Phillip Gray, age 80, of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away on May 10, 2020, peacefully in his home after a short battle with cancer.He was born on April 9, 1940, in Port Huron, Michigan, to the late Jack and Lida Gray. He graduated from Marysville High School in 1958.Phillip worked for Prestolite Wire in various locations for 25 years in several management positions. He later retired from Brooks Instruments in Statesboro, Ga., after several years of service.Phillip was a member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Statesboro, Georgia, for many years, where he dedicated his time as the church financial secretary and president of the church counsel. Phil’s desire to serve people extended beyond the church, as he was also very involved with the American Red Cross.He is survived by two brothers, Lester (Barbara) Gray, Charles (Suzanne) Gray; sister-in-law, Susan Gray; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.He was preceded in death by his siblings, Jacqueline Burke and Robert E. Gray Sr.The family would like to thank Robin Rich, a very close friend of Phil’s, who went above and beyond to assist him in his time of need.We will remember Phil for his friendly personality and his big laugh. He enjoyed life to the fullest.A memorial service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Statesboro, Georgia, will be scheduled at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to his church at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 18098 GA-67, Statesboro, GA 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 12, 2020

