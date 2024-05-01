Obituary - Pastor Jerry Levon Humphries

Pastor Jerry Levon Humphries, 71, passed away peacefully at his home in Portal, Ga., surrounded by his loving family under the professional care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.

He attended Bulloch County Public Schools at Statesboro High, graduating in 1972.

Jerry is a United States veteran and served as a full-time pastor for the last 12 years at Ogeechee Church of God in Sylvania, Ga.

He was a beloved husband to Donna Humphries, whom he’s been married to for 52 wonderful years.

He also loved the game of basketball, where a lot of people know him as “Hump” on the court.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Humphries of Portal, Ga.; four children, Veronica Lee of Statesboro, Ga.; Rodregis (Charlotte) Humphries of Loganville, Ga.; Jeremi (Patrice) Humphries of Houston, Texas; and Jene’ (Jason) Raymond of Statesboro, Ga.; grandchildren, Rashidah (Jerry) Ford, Shaveh Perkins, Jo’Niyah Lee, Jo’Quezia Lee, Jalysma Humphries, Alyonna Humphries, Jaelin Humphries, Dasani Brewton, Tycorrian Bostick, Cayla Humphries, Nahaijah Humphries, Kamarion Moore, Morgan Raymond, Méison Raymond and Méhari Raymond; nine great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Jerry will be remembered for his unwavering faith, love for his family and dedication to serving others.

He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3, 2024, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Elm Street Church of God, 29 Elm Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458. Interment will be at Springhead Cemetery, 107 Springhead Road, Sylvania, GA 30467.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Statesboro Herald, May 2, 2024

