Obituary - Nathaniel Cummings Jr.

Nathaniel Cummings Jr. was born on December 13, 1960, in Sylvania, Georgia, to the late Nathaniel Cummings Sr. and Ethel Mae Ponder Cummings.After attending Screven County High School, he obtained his GED.In 1996, he married Dorothy Lee Cummings. To this union, no children were born, but he was blessed with bonus children.Nathaniel was employed by Ogeechee Technical College. He enjoyed fishing and was an active member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church #1, where he sang with the adult choir.He was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Tammy Reed-Reedy; and his brother, Henry Cummings Sr.On Friday, January 15, 2021, Nathaniel answered the call from labor to reward.To celebrate his homegoing, he leaves his wife, Mrs. Dorothy Cummings; stepson, Amos Jermaine Reed, Statesboro, Ga.; two brothers, the Rev. William (the Rev. Unita) Ponder, Statesboro, Ga.; Paul (Katie) Cummings, Cartersville, Ga.; one sister, Carolyn (Antonio) Tucker, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; and five grandchildren, Kellie, Nicole and Jackie Tyler and Madison and Skylar Calhoun, Statesboro, Ga.; three great-grandchildren, goddaughter, Sharleta (Ma) Calhoun, Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.A walk-through viewing will be Friday, January 22, 2021, 1-5 p.m. in Smalls Funeral Home Chapel.The graveside life celebration will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church #1 Cemetery, Nevils, Georgia.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required and social-distancing will be maintained.There will be no repast or gatherings before or after the service.Condolence cards may be mailed to Dorothy L. Cummings at 3078 Nevils-Daisy Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.Smalls Funeral Home, Inc., "Family Serving Families."Statesboro Herald, January 21, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



