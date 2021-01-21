Obituary - Ms. Bonnie Nell Ellis

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Bonnie Nell Ellis, age 75, passed into rest Friday, January 15, 2021, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Ad and Estella Wigfall Ellis. She was educated in the public schools of Bulloch County and attended the New Hope Elementary School and was a graduate of the Williams James High School Class of 1964.At an early age, she became a member of the New Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, where she served faithfully. She was a former employee of Pulaski Nursing Home and Ogeechee Technical College.She leaves memories to be cherished by: her children, Bruce (Carlisle) Ellis, Portal, Ga.; Becky Ann Ellis, Statesboro, Ga.; Sarah Ellis, Augusta, Ga.; and Gabrielle Ellis, Statesboro, Ga.; four grandchildren, AaKeyla Leysath, Jaheem Miller and Nia Ellis, Portal, Ga.; three brothers, Adrien (Luneal) Ellis, Pulaski, Ga.; Alfonso (Faye) Ellis, Norfolk, Va.; and Benjamin (Mary) Ellis, Statesboro, Ga.; two sisters, Betty Smith, Norfolk, Va.; and Mary Alice Kelly, South Bend, Ind.; a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Ms. Ellis will be held Friday, January, 22, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.A church-side funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021, at the Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church with the pastor, the Rev. Germain A. Williams, officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, January 21, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



