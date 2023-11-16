Obituary - Mrs. Virginia Lois Ballard Tillman

BROOKLET, Ga. – Mrs. Virginia Lois Ballard Tillman, age 86, passed away early Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Virginia was born on October 4, 1937, in Bulloch County.

She attended Stilson High School. She married the late Archie Tillman at 16 years old. They remained married until his death in 1994.

She loved working in the yard, completing word puzzles, reading, and spending time with her family. Virginia collected porcelain dolls in her free time. She retired after many years as a care taker for those in need.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son, Jimmy Tillman, one sister, and five brothers.

Virginia is survived by her son and daughter in law, Steve (Janet) Tillman of Brooklet; two daughters and sons-in-law, Terry (James) Fail of Brooklet and Glenda (Ward) Noakes of Spring Creek, Nevada; and her youngest son, Travis Tillman of Brooklet; nine grandchildren and their spouses, Jessica (Weston) Williams, Justin (Kendra) Fail, Jarrett Fail, Travis Noakes, Tousha (Stephen) Kendrick, Gilbert (Kay) Tillman, Michelle (Matt) Barrett, Michael (Heather) Tillman, and Alyssa Tillman; 13 great-great grandchildren; one great-great-great grandchild; two sisters, Sally Bolton and Ann Miller; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, November 17, 2023, from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

Funeral services will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Joiner-Anderson with Bro. Wade McElveen officiating.

Burial will follow at Upper Black Creek Primitive Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, November 16, 2023

