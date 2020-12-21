Obituary - Mrs. Sherida Franceine Downs

The funeral service for Mrs. Sherida Franceine Downs, age 63, was held at 2 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, in the Richard N. Stanley Jr. Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Chad Waller officiating.Mrs. Downs was born on July 5, 1957, in Dublin, Georgia, to Herman and Trudie Miller.She worked for Clayton Homes of Statesboro as office manager.Mrs. Downs passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.She is survived by her sons, Chris Nelson of Brooklet and Shane Nelson of Wrightsville; her daughter, Michelle Haley of East Dublin; brother, Sterling Miller of Pooler; grandchildren, Carson Nelson, Paige Nelson, Mia Nelson, Mackey Giddens, Kassidy Daniels, Payton Daniels and Kylie Haley; and great-grandchild, Paisley Morales.Stanley Funeral Home and Crematory, Wrightsville Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.To sign the Online Register Book, please visit www.stanleyfuneralhome.com.Statesboro Herald, December 22, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



